Veteran Pakistani TV actor Talat Iqbal passes away in US
Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 24, 2021

Renowned Pakistani film and TV star Talat Iqbal passed away in Dallas, US, on Friday. The news of the veteran PTV star’s death was confirmed by his family.

As per sources reported, Iqbal was hospitalized in a critical condition in Dallas, two weeks back. He has been on ventilator as his condition deteriorated, days after the death of his daughter Sarah Talat earlier this month.

According to the family, his funeral will be held after Jumma prayers in Al Rehman mosque and he will be buried at Restland graveyard in Dallas.

The veteran actor played key roles in several dramas in the 70s and 80s including, Shikast Aarzu, Do Duni Paanch, Kaif-e-Baharan, Karvaan and Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai.

He also starred in several Pakistani films during his long career.