Bilal Abbas Khan opens up on working with co-stars Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi in Q&A session Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 24, 2021 Share

Famed Pakistani TV actor Bilal Abbas Khan has successfully won over the hearts of his millions of fans with his stellar acting skills and charming personality.

The Dunk famed actor, who holds massive popularity on social media platforms, recently got candid about his working experience with co-stars Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Sarah Khan and Hadiqa Kiani.

The O Rangreza actor opened up about his thoughts in an Instagram Q&A session with his fans and followers in which, his fans asked what does he like about the Mom famed actress apart from acting.

The Ek Jhooti Love Story star also shared his thoughts about drama serial Pyaar Ke Sadkay co-star Zaidi. He also went on to express his desire of working with Fahad Mustafa again.

Some of the other interesting answers are:



