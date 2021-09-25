Fans compare Zhalay Sarhadi to Priyanka Chopra, check out her response Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 25, 2021 Share

Renowned Pakistani actress and host Zhalay Sarhadi is one of the most celebrated television artist of the country. The actress, who has been known as a successful model and VJ, has worked in several hit drama serials and films.

Recently, the Jalaibee starlet had a candid Q&A session with her fans and followers on Instagram. While fans were asking about her likes, she reacted to fan’s comparison of her with global star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.

A fan quipped her about the similarity with the Bajirao Mastani actor. Reacting to fan’s comment, the Chalay Thay Saath actress said, “I have been told this a million times… I could be related to her distantly.”

The Pyar Ke Sadqay famed actor Omair Rana also intervened to make a correction on fan’s question. He wrote, “Correction – Priyanka Chopra resembles Zhalay,” and added a funny emoticon.

Back in 2017, the Madiha Maliha famed actress had revealed in an interview that she was approached to play the body double of the Dil Dhadakne Do actress.

Joking about being compared to Priyanka, Sarhadi had told the local media house, “I started working the same year that Indian channels got banned in Pakistan and Priyanka became Miss World. I remember, I was hosting a show back then and everyone thought it was Priyanka and not me. It’s been this way ever since that time. I bet even Priyanka knows about me by now.”