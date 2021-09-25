LSAs 2021: Fans cheer for drama serial ‘Deewangi’ to win Best TV serial award Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 25, 2021 Share

Geo Entertainment’s blockbuster hit drama serial Deewangi is once again getting massive praise and love from the viewers all over the country.

Soon after Pakistan’s most prestigious and honorable entertainment awards, the 20th Lux Style Awards revealed their nominations for different categories, fans of the hit drama serial have started rooting for their favorite show all over the social media.

The 7th Sky Entertainment production’s Deewangi features prominent stars including Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari. The serial was a stellar hit that hooked the audiences till the very end.

Moreover, the number of YouTube views at the time of airing was over 405 million due to its massive popularity.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama serial has bagged the nomination in the category of Best TV drama serial of the year.

Show’s leading cast, Taimoor and Bukhari, has also been nominated for Best Actors award at the LSA 2021.

Netizens also appreciated the show, especially the acting skills of the main leads.

Geo Entertainment is leading the nominations list of the LSAs 2021 with a total of 25 nods in different categories as its dramas have won hearts of viewers and received applause from the critics due to its production values, directorial excellence and star-studded cast.

Pakistan's much-loved star Faysal Quraishi has been nominated for Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice award for his drama serial Muqaddar along with Taimoor (Deewangi), Hamza Ali Abbasi (Alif) and Imran Ashraf (Kahin Deep Jalay).