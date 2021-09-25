Asad Siddiqui tests positive for Covid-19: ‘My symptoms are very mild’ Sakina Mehdi | September 25, 2021 Share

Pakistani actor Asad Siddiqui revealed he has contracted Covid-19. The artist took to Instagram to let his fans know that he has mild symptoms and he urged everyone to get vaccinated.

The Zebaish actor shared a post on his Instagram Story that read as, “Hello beautiful people! I have contracted Covid-19 and finally after dodging it for a good two years, I bite the dust.”

He continued, “Point is I was fully vaccinated and still contracted it. However, my symptoms are very mild. Shuker Alhumdolillah. Which means the vaccines work. So anybody who thinks the vaccines are a hoax, you are wrong. They are working and I request everyone to get vaccinated. And please follow all SOPs."

Siddiqui concluded, “P.S. remember me in your prayers and movie/books/games recommendations are most welcome.”