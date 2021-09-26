Urwah Hocane shares her favorite glam looks from Lux Style Awards Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 26, 2021 Share

Pakistan showbiz industry’s beautiful and talented star Urwa Hocane has left her fans and followers awestruck as she shared her favorite throwback snaps from the glamorous night of Lux Style Awards 2018.

The starlet, who has stunned the audience with her unique choice of work in drama serials and films, is seen looking drop-dead gorgeous in stylish and heavily embellished outfits.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Mushk famed actress posted her favorite LSAs looks from over the years.





The model captioned the post as, "my 2018 outfit has to be my favourite! Thank you luxstylepk for celebrating and honouring us and our work every year with so much love!

The LSAs celebrate style in the entertainment industry, and it is the oldest event dedicated to cinema, television, fashion, and music industry in the country. The event is held annually in Pakistan to promote young talent.

For the year 2021, the LSAs has announced the nominations for 22 leading categories across critics and viewer’s choice awards for its 20th edition.

Pakistan's much-loved star Faysal Quraishi has been nominated for Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice award for his drama serial Muqaddar along with Danish Taimoor (Deewangi), Hamza Ali Abbasi (Alif) and Imran Ashraf (Kahin Deep Jalay).

Geo Entertainment is leading the nominations list of the LSA 2021 with a total of 25 nods as its dramas have won hearts of viewers and received applause from the critics.