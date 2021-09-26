Ayesha Omar takes a look back on her favorite Lux Style Awards’ fashion moments Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 26, 2021 Share

The highly honorable and most prestigious awards of Pakistan’ entertainment industry, the 20th Lux Style Awards are right around the corner.

While the anticipation of winning big awards at the event is growing more among fans and the nominees, prominent stars of the industry are expressing their excitement towards the glamorous ceremony of the award show.

Recently, Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar on Saturday treated her fans with multiple throwback pictures from the LSAs of previous years.

"As you all know, Lux Style Awards luxstylepk are approaching and it's time I take a look back on some of my favourite fashion moments from the previous years. So throwing it back a few years," she captioned her Instagram post.





The Karachi Se Lahore actress, who has hosted the glamorous awards in the past, also added that she's "Really looking forward to the "20 Years of LSA celebrations this year."

Her post came days after the nominations for the awards were announced.

Geo Entertainment is dominating the LSAs nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.

Geo Entertainment’s drama serials Alif, Raaz-e-Ulftat, Deewangi, Meherposh, Muqaddar, Kahin Deep Jaley, Fitrat were one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s award show.