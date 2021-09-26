Mashal Khan strongly reacts on acid attack threats by a troll, seeks strict action Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 26, 2021 Share

Renowned Pakistani actress and model Mashal Khan has hit back at a troll who threatened violence against her.

On social networking site, a troller hurled abuses on her and threatened her of an acid attack. Reacting to the message, the Thora Sa Haq star posted the threatening message by the troll on her Instagram story and wrote, “This is beyond disgusting. This persons life must be really pathetic for them to hide behind a screen and comment hallow threats under my pictures. PS cyber crime has been contacted.”

Take a look.

On the work front, Mashal can be seen currently in Qissa Meherbano Ka opposite Ahsan Khan. She also played a short cameo role in drama serial Parizad.