'Ajnabi': Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan pair up as star-crossed lovers in new music video | September 26, 2021

Singer Atif Aslam dropped his latest release Ajnabi alongside superstar Mahira Khan as star-crossed lovers.



Fans gushed over their latest song as they were excited to see their on screen chemistry after a long time.

Atif took to Twitter to announce, “To all those who've been waiting for and hyping up my new song, here's Ajnabi for you. Celebrate the music and leave your thoughts about it down below.”





In the song video, Atif and Mahira meet in a club and fell in love, an inspiration from the 80’s music.

The song contained lyrics in English in the form of subtitles.

Mahira was spotted in a boho chic outfit with high black boots and a ruffled dress paired with wavy hair.

Mahira also took to IG to announce her ‘new song.’

Reflecting on her film with Atif, Bol, Mahira said, “At one point during this shoot me and Atif were sitting on top of a roof, and suddenly we both looked at each other and smiled. 10 years ago that’s how I started my career with Bol, sitting with Atif, singing Hona Tha Pyaar.”