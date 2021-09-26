'Humsafar’: Fawad Khan discloses hidden facts of famed drama serial Zainab Nasir | September 26, 2021 Share

Famed actor Fawad Khan revealed some untold truths about the drama serial Humsafar as it clocked 20 years.



According to Fawad, some very good humoured people on the sets of Humsafar were Behroze Sabzwari and Atiqa Odho.

In a chat with Xoom, Fawad said, “One very popular thing that the audience noticed in Humsafar was Fawad Khan’s habit of drinking coffee without sugar.”

The Khoobsurat actor further added, “We got to shoot 15 scenes for one episode. I don’t even remember getting my hair and makeup done on Humsafar.”

Further talking about why Asher did not read the letter that Mahira wrote, Fawad disclosed, “If I would have done that the series would have ended in 10 episodes.”

“We co-actors meet and are in contact occasionally.”