Mahira Khan recalls singing Atif Aslam’s THIS song when she made her acting debut

Leading Pakistani TV and film superstar Mahira Khan reminisced the time when she started her acting career with film Bol, opposite Atif Aslam. The superhit pair has collaborated once again for their music video Ajnabi, which was released on Saturday.

Recalling the time, the Bin Roye actress Pakistani has revealed her favorite song when she made her acting debut with Atif.





The Verna actress turned to Instagram and announced the release of music video Ajnabi with the Doorie crooner and said, “At one point during this shoot me and Atif were sitting on top of a roof, and suddenly we both looked at each other and smiled. 10 years ago that’s how I started my career with Bol.. sitting with Atif, singing Hona tha pyaaar atifaslam.”

The 2011 released film Bol marked super hit acting debut for the Humsafar actress. Khan further said, “One of the first proper shoots we all did during Covid last year.. it was perfect coming back on set with my asimrazatvf, felt like home”.

“P.S Have you ever met a stranger and felt a connection.. and then never met them again?”, she concluded.

The Dil Diyan Gallan singer and Superstar actress’ much-anticipated collaboration, which had been making rounds on the internet ahead of its release, premiered on YouTube on Saturday.

The Asim Raza music video has left fans in awe of Atif’s soulful voice and Khan’s charms and her enigmatic aura.

Take a look at the song.







