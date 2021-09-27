Rubina Ashraf touches on showbiz industry losing its charm: ‘We are trapped’ Sakina Mehdi | September 27, 2021 Share

'Rubina Ashraf touches on showbiz industry losing its charm: ‘We are trapped

Veteran Pakistani actor sat down for an interview with BBC and spoke about how the showbiz industry is not creating good content which is why it could be losing its spark.

The Be Inteha actor said, “Our television industry was on par with Bollywood and Hollywood. However, now, we are losing our depth. We aren’t catching onto the right trends and topics in society.”

She went on, “You are entertaining people without educating them. It has always been our style to do both these things at once, and if you focus solely on entertainment, if we lose what we were completely, we will never be able to make history. We will not be able to make art. We will not be able to make a place for ourselves in people’s minds.”

Ashraf added, “We will be actors and directors that just come and go. Books, painting and poetry are scarce nowadays. Dramas are what will serve as a look into Pakistani society in the future. They will explain to people what our stories were, what the people were like, how they spoke. We are trapped in a very bad place right now.”