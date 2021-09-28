Fawad Khan to share screen with Sanam Saeed in three new projects Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 28, 2021 Share

Pakistani television screen’s power couple, actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed is set to be seen opposite each other in three different projects.

After nearly a decade, the iconic 2021 hit Zindagi Gulzaar Hai duo will be seen in a web series for Zee5. Reports are making rounds on social media that the Humsafar famed star is reportedly starring in an upcoming Zee5 web series.

Recently, the Indian producer Shailja Kejriwal, who has produced films like Qarib Qarib Single, shared a picture of the Kapoor and Sons actor on her Instagram with the caption reading, ‘FINALLY!’





Renowned Pakistani filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar also commented ‘excited for this one’ under the picture, further hinting towards the project being a Zee5 show since Jabbar has created web series Ek Jhooti Love Story for the same platform.

While Saeed’s involvement in the project is yet to be confirmed, fans are already celebrating the rumors.

Earlier, it was also reported that Khan and Saeed have signed the feature film Aan, directed by Haseeb Hassan.

The two previously shared screen in 2012's drama serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Both the actors received immense praise and love for their iconic chemistry on-screen.