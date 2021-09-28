LSA 2021: Meera reminisces about her favorite looks, shares snaps from 'special' event Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 28, 2021 Share

Famed Pakistani film actress Meera took a trip down memory lane and relived her favorite red carpet moments from the Lux Style Awards.

Taking to Instagram, the Baaji diva shared a series of pictures from previous LSAs, featuring her gorgeous red carpet looks.

In the caption, the starlet was full of praise and said that the award show holds a "special place" in her heart adding that she is ecstatic that the show is running on its 20th year.

"Lux Style Awards has a special place in my heart, whether it's on the red carpet or on the stage! Love you luxstylepk! Very happy that it is the #20YearsofLSA #LSA2021," she wrote.

Take a look:





The Lux Style awards celebrate style in the entertainment industry, and it is the oldest event dedicated to cinema, television, fashion, music and film industry in the country.

It is pertinent to mention that Geo Entertainment is leading the nominations list of the LSA 2021 with a total of 25 nods as its dramas have won hearts of viewers and received applause from the critics.

To cast your vote visit https://www.luxstyle.pk/