Asad Siddiqui urges public to get vaccinated Zainab Nasir | September 28, 2021





Asad Siddiqui voices opinion on use of vaccines

Actor Asad Siddiqui urged the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible as he tested positive for COVID-19.



In Asad’s opinion, the vaccines work and are a source of protection from the disease.

Even though Asad was vaccinated he still contracted the menace but his symptoms are mild.

Asad took to IG to announce the news to his fans and followers.

Soon, the comments section was flooded with ‘get well soon’ messages from fans.

In his latest post, Asad wrote, “Anybody who thinks that vaccinations are a hoax. You are wrong. They are working and I request everyone to please get vaccinated.”

It seemed clear that the actor believed in the use of vaccines and told the public not to pay attention to the conspiracy theories surrounding it.