Atiqa Odho shares her pain on long term effects of 'broken home' life Zainab Nasir | September 28, 2021

Legendary actress Atiqa Odho opened up about her personal life in latest interview.



Most people were unaware of Atiqa Odho’s personal life and trials.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, Atiqa said, “I came from an upper and elite class but a broken home and my whole thing was that I’ve always been very starved for a father figure.”

The Humsafar actress added, “You should never tolerate an abusive and toxic relationship, no matter how much helpless you are. In an abusive relationship you lose your dignity and your self-worth. It’s not possible that a home remains stable and normal if there’s any form of abuse in that home. I feel that it’s better to get out. I had a supportive family and my children were my greatest strength, they stood by me through everything always so it was not that difficult for me.”

She concluded, “The only thing that’s important is your own and your kids health and safety, everything else is secondary. I was very clear from day one that I’ve a right to live a comfortable and happy life. I’m never afraid of looking for something better in life.”

Atiqa gained immense recognition for her versatile performance and negative character in drama serial Humsafar.