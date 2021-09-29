Noor Jehan told me I will be a very good singer someday: Lata Mangeshkar Sakina Mehdi | September 29, 2021 Share

On India’s most respected playback singer, Lata Mangeshkar’s 92nd birthday, a publication wrote about her first ever meeting with veteran singer, Noor Jehan.

Mangeshkar in her biography wrote that Malika-e-Tarannum predicted about her success. she stated, “One day, I was on the Badi Maa set and Master Vinayak introduced us saying, ‘This is Noor Jehan ji. Sing her a song'. So I sang Raag Jaijaiwanti. She then asked me to sing a film song, so I sang R C Boral’s ‘Jeevan hai bekaar bina tumhaare’ from the film Wapas. While I was singing I remembered Baba’s words, ‘If you sing in front of your guru, consider yourself a guru’.”

She added, “So I sang with that thought in mind and she liked my voice. She told me to practice and said I will be a very good singer someday.”