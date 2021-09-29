Nabeel Qureshi questions closure of cinemas despite declining COVID cases Zainab Nasir | September 29, 2021 Share

Nabeel Qureshi questions closure of cinemas despite declining COVID cases

Film maker Nabeel Qureshi is getting restless due to the closure of cinemas in Pakistan.



For those unversed, theatres have been reopened in other parts of the world except in Pakistan which has puzzled investors.

Nabeel took to twitter and addressed the situation by writing, “Cinemas kabkhulengay (When will cinemas reopen)?”





Stakeholders have been keeping a positive outlook towards life, with the hope that cinemas might open in due time.

While actors like Fahad Mustufa had an alternate route for keeping finances going during the pandemic, film maker’s were getting uptight as the only available option for them, on the virtual side, was not as lucrative.

Millions of businesses have suffered in the wake of the pandemic,with films only going in for a digital release and shooting delayes.