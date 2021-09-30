Mahira Khan hilariously pokes fun at her on-screen crying with Usman Mukhtar Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 30, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar and superstar Mahira Khan are receiving massive praise and love for their on-screen appearance in latest drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

Recently, the Sabaat star shared a glimpse of on-set fun with his co-star and drama team. Turning to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Mukhtar, who is playing Aswad’s character in the serial, shared a hilarious video with his fans featuring makeup artist Babar Zaheer and the Bin Roye actress from the sets of their ongoing drama.

Pointing the camera to Babar, Usman requests him to imitate Mahira's on-screen crying. "Mahira kaise roti hain? (How does Mahira cry?)"questions Mukhtar before he pans the camera to Khan herself who hilariously breaks into tears. Babar later joins her and imitates in the next snippet.

