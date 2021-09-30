Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed to pair up on screen once again? Details inside Zainab Nasir | September 30, 2021 Share





Stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed all set to star together in 3 new exciting projects, as per sources.



After their epic on screen chemistry in drama serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai, fans are awaiting to see them together once again rocking the screens.

For those unversed, the actors have paired up for an advertisement as pictures from the sets of their upcoming commercial went viral in an instant.

Also they have signed the film Aan, helmed by Haseeb Hassan.

Fawad Khan will also appear in a web series for Zee5.

An Indian producer Shailja Kejriwal took to IG to announce the news and captioned it by saying, “Finally.”

Fans are gushing over the latest onslaught of good news.