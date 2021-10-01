Sonya Hussyn’s video playing NFAK’s famous qawali takes internet by storm Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 01, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani TV and film actress Sonya Hussyn has unveiled hidden talent for fans in her latest social media update.

The Ishq Zeh Naseeb actress left her fans and followers stunned as she turned to her Instagram on Wednesday and posted a glamorous video of herself, playing the iconic star Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Kali Kali Zulfon Ke qawali on a harmonium.





"Dikhao na ye ishwa e naaz hum ko Sikhao na ulfat k andaz hum ko," the Saraab actress captioned alongside the clip.

The actress looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in her all-red tradition attire. Adding elegance to her performance, the diva kept her long locks open on one side of her face and gave stunning vibes with minimal makeup look.

Hussyn’s friends from the fraternity were quick to respond to the actor's video. "Why r u so perfect baba Mashallah! A timeless beauty," praise Ushna Shah in the comments.



