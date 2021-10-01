Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share PDA-pack snaps from their honeymoon Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 01, 2021 Share

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share PDA-pack snaps from their honeymoon

The newlyweds, beloved stars of Pakistani showbiz world, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are making their fans gush over their adorable pictures from their honeymoon trip to the exotic islands of Maldives.

The couple that jetted off to Maldives this week, has been regularly posting about their romantic getaway, leaving their fans in awe.





On Thursday, Minal turned to the photo-sharing app and posted a picture of herself embracing her husband Ahsan as they sat together in a jet ski.

"My adventurous husband," she captioned alongside the photo.





Ahsan too, shared a similar picture on his Instagram and gave fans a glimpse into his water sports adventures.





"Most adventurous jet skiing ever, in the middle of the Indian ocean with sharks beneath us," wrote Ahsan.





Minal and Ahsan got married on September 10, 2021.