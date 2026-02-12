Bangladesh election 2026: Ballot counting begins nationwide

Ballot counting has begun in Bangladesh following the country's first national election since student-led protests shook Sheikh Hasina's government.
On Thursday, February 12, Bangladeshi voters went to the polls, choosing mainly between the Bangladeshi Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Tarique Rahman and Jammat-e-Islami led coalition under Shafiqur Rehman that also includes the National Citizens Party, formed by the youth activists who were instrumental in ousting Hasina.
Besides this, over 200 candidates are competing for 350 parliamentary seats.
Hasina's political party, Awami League, on the other hand, has been banned from taking part in the election.
Rehman, son of former first female prime minister Khaleda Zia is seen as likely candidate for prime minister but Jamaat-led coalition is expected to give tough competition.
Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus said this week, “This election is not just another routine vote. It will determine the future direction of the country, the character of its democracy, its durability, and the fate of the next generation."
According to the country's Election Commission, out of nearly 127 million registered voter in Bangladesh, almost half (48%) had cast their votes by 2pm local time under strict security.
However, the official election results are expected to be announce on Friday, February 12.