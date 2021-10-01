Nida Yasir opens up on her ‘most embarrassing’ moment Zainab Nasir | October 01, 2021 Share





Nida Yasir opens up on her ‘most embarrassing’ moment

Host Nida Yasir opened up on the most embarrassing moment of her life as she sat down for an interview.



Nida said, “I went to Indus vision for an interview with my newly born elder son, Fareed. I met Sania Saeed over there. As my son was newly born Sania was very happy and excited to see him for the very first time.”

The morning show host added, “Immediately Sania opened her bag to get something. As soon as she opened her bag I stopped her from giving money to my son as a gift. I thought that she’s going to give cash to my son as she saw him for the first time. The moment she took out a gajra (flowers) from her bag I got so embarrassed. When I told Yasir about this incident he also made fun of me.”

Recently, Nida Yasir had to face an embarrassing moment when was trolled on her viral video about her lack of information regarding the ‘Formula 1’ racing car.