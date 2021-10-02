Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passes away Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 02, 2021 Share

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passes away

Pakistan’s legendary comedian Umer Sharif has passed away on Saturday in Germany. He was being shifted to the United States through an air ambulance along with his wife Zareen Ghazal.

He was admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday, after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to U.S.

Germany had allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and extended the comedy king and his wife a 15-day visa.

Sharif was hospitalized in Berlin, where he breathed his last today. His wife Zareen Ghazal confirmed the death.

Mohammad Umer, known professionally as Umer Shareef was born April 19, 1955. He was a Pakistani actor, comedian, director, producer and television personality. He was regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the sub-continent.

In the 70s, he began his career in Karachi as a stage performer. Sharif has received National awards and Nigar Awards for his outstanding services for Pakistan’s entertainment industry. He is also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.