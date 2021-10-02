Saheefa Jabbar Khattak addresses taboo topic of cosmetic surgery, shares her own experience Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 02, 2021 Share

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak addresses taboo topic of cosmetic surgery, shares her own experience

Renowned Pakistani actress and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak recently took to her Instagram handle to share her experience of corrective surgery. She explained that she had to undergo the procedure due to a deviated septum, which caused breathing issues and pain.

Sharing her personal experience of undergoing a surgery, Khattak has addressed the topic of getting cosmetic surgery is still considered a taboo subject in the country.

The model, who also starred in drama serial Log Kya Kahenge, revealed that she was initially hesitant to get the surgery. “I had a deviated septum. The doctors told us we’d need to operate on the nose and surgically fix the bone. I've always been afraid of going under the knife. And cosmetically removing a part of my face just freaked me out. I didn't want to get it done then.”

A deviated septum is a condition in which the cartilage, which divides the nostrils, is uneven and makes breathing difficult. “Over the years this protrusion in my nose has given me bleeds, an excessively dry nostril, infections in the winters, and worst of all, a breathing problem,” she explained.





Last year her breathing problem became severe and the Beti actress finally decided to have her surgery done. “So, I did the surgery two months ago,” said Saheefa. “Alhamdulillah, it went perfectly fine.”

“Everything about it was painful and uncomfortable and scary. Although the procedure wasn’t complicated, breathing was difficult for her for a couple of weeks. I had to stay glued to my bed,” she shared.

The model-turned-actress also addressed the stigmas attached to cosmetic procedures in Pakistan, irrespective of the purpose. “It isn’t always about beautification,” Saheefa said. “There are a good number of cases when it’s about alleviating pain and improving health.” People should educate themselves before jumping to conclusions and making assumptions.

“It took eleven years of courage to get to this point, but I’m glad that I did it now, and can at least breathe normally,” she concluded.