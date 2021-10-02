Juggun Kazim’s morning show faces severe backlash on Twitter after viral video Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 02, 2021 Share

Renowned actress and morning show host Juggun Kazim has landed herself in a major controversy on social media after a video has gone viral from the latest episode of her morning show.

Many internet users have expressed their anger and distress over the inappropriate content presented in the show’s latest episode.

Netizens have slammed the Vasl diva and called for an immediate boycott of her show. The backlash and criticism over the show’s content was top trending on Twitter in Pakistan with hashtag #BoycottMorningWithJuggunKazim.

The controversial episode of the show, which has created a buzz on social media, had social media sensations ‘Tik Tokers’ as guests. In the viral clip, it could be seen that the guests were divided into teams and were made to play some innovative games like musical chairs, arm wrestling and eating competitions.













The inappropriate content has sparked major outrage on social media.



