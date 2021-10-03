Celebrities mourn loss of comedy legend Umer Sharif, bid tearful farewell to memorable era Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 03, 2021 Share

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passed away in Germany on Saturday after battling serious health problems. He was 66.

The nation was left in shock after the tragic news broke of the demise of Sharif, who was known as the King of comedy.

Sharif had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health deteriorated during his flight to the US. The comedian was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions. He was en route to the United States for medical treatment.

Politicians, showbiz stars and people from across the country mourned the death of a man who had entertained them all for decades.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the death of the renowned comedian via their respective Twitter accounts.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also expressed deep sadness at the demise of Sharif and termed it as a great tragedy for the arts of the subcontinent.

Sharif was born on April 19, 1955, to an Urdu speaking family in, Karachi. Some of the star’s well-acclaimed stage dramas include Bakra Qiston Pay (1989), Dulhan Main Lekar Jaonga, Salam Karachi, Yeh Hay Naya Tamasha and Yeh Hay Naya Zamana.

Pakistani showbiz stars also took to social media and offered condolences to Sharif’s family.

TV actor Yasir Hussain, Hira Mani, Ali Gul Pir, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and many more poured their hearts and expressed profound grief over Sharif’s death.











