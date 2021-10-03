Ahsan Mohsin gives a befitting reply to trolls for slamming his & Minal’s honeymoon snaps Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 03, 2021 Share

Ahsan Mohsin gives a befitting reply to trolls for slamming his & Minal’s honeymoon snaps

Newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are treating their fans and followers with their super adorable honeymoon pictures from the exotic islands in Maldives.





The star couple, who earlier left everyone talking about their grand wedding, is now documenting their loving moments on social media. From enjoying long walks on beautiful beaches to having a lunch date at the world’s ‘largest’ underwater restaurant, the duo is enjoying their quality time together.





However, some of the trolls on the internet have been criticism the couple for their PDA snaps. Recently, Ahsan Mohsin has hit back on multiple trolls for their mean and harsh comments on him and wife Minal.





The Parchayee pair, who recently posted their pictures enjoying a jet ski ride, faced harsh criticism from netizens. Responding to the trolls, Ahsan said, “this is me focusing on my life and this is you focusing on my life (adding a laughing emoticon). Focus on your own life.”



