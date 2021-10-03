Yasra Rizvi speaks up on controversies surrounding marriage Zainab Nasir | October 03, 2021 Share

Yasra Rizvi speaks up on controversies surrounding marriage

Actor Yasra Rizvi spoke up on issues surrounding marriages and especially on forced marriage, divorce shaming and abusive relationships.



Yasra shared a graphic image of how a forced marriage can lead to body shaming and oppression as she presented herself with disheveled hair and being dragged on the floor.

The actress took to Instagram and posted several self-explanatory images and captioned them, “Getting married or not is a personal choice. Everyone has the right to decide who they want to marry, when and how.”

“And if a person makes the wrong decision, given the marriage becomes overbearing, then ending it is also one’s right. This is not a western agenda but a right given by law and all religions, based of course, on common sense. Since eventually, only the individuals involved in a marriage deal with its consequences.”

“How is it possible that such a commitment does not require the consent of those two individuals? There is a huge difference between giving advice and enforcing your decisions onto someone else.”

The Dunk actress said, “Forced marriages and divorce shaming aren't ways to [honour] ‘tradition’. These are blatant attacks on basic human rights and sadly the most common and accepted ones around us. This needs to STOP! Figure out what you are going to do about it.”

She concluded by saying, “Marriage is a social contract which gives both parties involved their due rights and responsibilities. And to carry out that commitment like a life or death sentence is unfair.”







