Cybil Chowdhry’s great ‘fan moment’ with Dermot Mulroney Zainab Nasir | October 03, 2021 Share

Model Cybil Chowdhry shared glimpses from her fan moment with Hollywood actor Dermot Mulroney.



The star worked in the famed movie My Best Friend's Wedding. He is internationally recognized for his great work.

Taking to IG, Cybil posted pictures from her epic fan moment with the actor while being on set with him for a project.

She captioned the picture saying, “One of my most

favorite movies is, “My Best Friends Wedding”!!!! So I was stoked that I got to work on the same set as Dermot Mulroney recently!!! Total fan girl moment!!! blushing #mybestfriendswedding # #cybiljchowdhry #onset #filmlife “dermotmulroney.”









Cybil is a well-known model with a great career and name in the fashion industry.