Ghana Ali expresses love for husband in heartfelt note: ‘He is very supportive’ Zainab Nasir | October 04, 2021 Share





Ghana Ali expresses love for husband in heartfelt note: ‘He is very supportive’

Actress Ghana Ali praised her husband Umair Gulzar as she announced the news of her pregnancy on social media.



Ghana gushed over her husband’s support in her journey towards motherhood.

The Saraab actress took to IG and shared a video snippet with her husband as she penned sweet words for him, "A partner's support is especially important for moms and babies during this busy time. I feel my partner is so supportive during this pregnancy, I feel happier and less stressed."

She added, "Pregnancy is a great balance in life it brings out the worst mood swings in a wife and the best levels of tolerance in a husband!"

The Sangdil actress concluded, "I want you to know that I love you, appreciate all your efforts I never felt in need of anyone else even when my family is not around you took care of me as a baby thank you for everything. You made a better me and our child will make me my best and yes, I want to grow old with you, Insha Allah."







