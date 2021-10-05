Amna Ilyas unveils first look of upcoming short film ‘Jugaad’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 05, 2021 Share

Amna Ilyas unveils first look of upcoming short film ‘Jugaad’

Prominent Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas recently dropped the first-look teaser of her upcoming short film titled, Jugaad.

The Baaji actress took to her Instagram handle and posted the teaser of upcoming short film, starring actors Khalid Malik and Salman Saqib aka Mani.





Jugaad is a satirical film written by Pakistani actor Sajid Hassan. The short film is produced by Ilyas and directed by Dawar Mehmood, who has previously directed theatre plays including, Sawa 14 August, Aangan Terha and Siachen.

The short film is based on the dreams of a struggling director and aspiring producer. Earlier, while speaking to a local media outlet, the Zinda Bhaag actress shared some insights on the project. “They're struggling to make a good feature film. It's very comical. Mani is playing the producer and Khalid is playing the director. They both did a phenomenal job," she said.

The film is all set to release on Ilyas' YouTube channel Illy TV on October, 9.