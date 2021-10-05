Ayeza Khan recreates Bollywood actress Rekha’s iconic look Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 05, 2021 Share

Ayeza Khan recreates Bollywood actress Rekha’s iconic look

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has once again left her fans stunned as she recreated the iconic look of Bollywood’s glamorous veteran actress Rekha, from her super hit song In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke.

The Mehar Posh starlet took to her Instagram handle and posted her video wherein she can be seen posing on the iconic lines of Rekha’s hit song Salam-e-Ishq.





The Merey Paas Tum Ho diva, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with more than 10 million followers, created the recent look for her current drama serial Laapata. She captioned the video, “Salam e ishq! #geetiprincess #geetikishadi”

Khan also shared a bunch of snaps on her account. In the pictures, the Chupke Chupke actress can be seen wearing a traditional white and gold embroidered ensemble with elegant heavy jewelry and subtle makeup.

Take a look.









Khan is currently winning praise and popularity for her acting in drama serial Laapata. She has created various iconic looks as her role in the serial is to play a TikTok influencer. The drama also star Ali Rehman Khan and Sarah Khan.