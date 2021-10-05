Aamir Liaquat Hussain bids adieu to politics Zainab Nasir | October 05, 2021 Share

TV host and presenter Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Sunday resigned as Member National Assembly (MNA) for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as he announced it on social media.



The ex-PTI leader took to Twitter and announced his resignation in a brief tweet, “Have sent my resignation as a member of the National Assembly, May Allah help and support Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. Allah hafiz.”

However, this is not the first time that Aamir has extended his resignation to the Prime Minister. Last year in July, the former Inaam Ghar host had withdrawn as PTI's MNA after being disgruntled with excessive load shedding in Karachi.

The fans and followers of Aamir Liaqut Hussain were left baffled by the sudden decision.