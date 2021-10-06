Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed awaiting formal notice over crime at next hearing Zainab Nasir | October 06, 2021 Share

Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed are to appear before the court for their mosque sanctity case, as a fixed date has been set.



The stars had been detained and criticized for the act of dancing and shooting Qubool Hai outside the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore, for allegedly destroying the purity and peace of a holy place.

For those unversed, Bilal’s case had been properly examined by the Judicial magistrate as he appeared in court with his lawyer Hamid Leghari.

Saba was spotted wearing a burqa at the court.

The hearing of the case has been shifted to October 14 where copies of the challan will be handed over to the accused.

At the last hearing, the court had cancelled their arrest warrants and instead ordered that a amount of 30,000 to be collected as security bonds.

The Baaghi star and the singer will be indicted in the next hearing.