Sajal Aly thanks fans for love as she marks two years of 'Alif' Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 07, 2021

Famed Pakistani television and film actress Sajal Aly has extended gratitude to her fans for their love and support as she marked two years of spiritual-romantic drama serial Alif.

The Yaqeen Ka Safar starlet delivered her outstanding performance in the show. She played the character of an aspiring actress Momina Sultan in the serial.

Aly took to her Instagram handle and posted a few stills from the drama, shared by her fans, to her Stories to celebrate two years of its release.

The drama, based on Pakistan’s popular writer Umera Ahmed’s novel Alif, also stars Kubra Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ahsan Khan in the lead roles.

Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Alif premiered on October 5, 2019 and its last episode was aired on March 14, 2020. The drama serial's OST, sung by Shuja Haider and Momina Mustehsan, was also a big hit among the viewers.

Meanwhile, Alif is one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s Lux Style Awards. The Aangan actress has also been nominated for ‘Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice’ and Hamza Ali Abbasi for the ‘Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice’ for their stellar performance in Alif.