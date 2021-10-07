LSA 2021: Mahira Khan gushes over her iconic blue over-lap dress from 2012 win Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 07, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is known as the style icon of the entertainment industry. The fashion diva has graced the red carpets of popular events with her stunning and gorgeous personality.

While the biggest awards of Pakistan’s showbiz world, the 20th Lux Style Awards, are right around the corner, the Raees starlet took a moment to give a shout out to her iconic sky blue overlap dress from the glamorous night of 2012 LSAs.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Bin Roye actress re-shared pictures from designer Feeha Jamshed, who reminisced over the beauty.

"Official countdown for the 20th Lux Style Awards starts today.. We thought why not we take you down memory lane.. Of our looks on the red carpet and worn on stage especially made for Pakistan's Global Superstar," read the designer's Instagram note.

Mahira then gave fans a heads-up before giving a full view of her ethereal dress. "2012 over lap dress sky blue."

The Humsafar diva has won LSA for Best actress for films including, Superstar (2019), Verna (2017), Ho Mann Jahan (2016) and Bin Roye (2015).