Hania Amir weighs in on the dark side of social media: 'I have picked enough battles here' Zainab Nasir | October 07, 2021

Actress Hania Amir opened up on the extreme toxicity surrounding social media platforms.



The Dilruba actress has been an active user of IG but since a long time Hania had not indulged in any sort of interaction on any platform which left fans worried.

In a recent Q&A session, Hania cleared the air on her decision.

One fan, taking to her story penned a question stating, "Why are you not as active on Instagram as you used to be?"

In response to a fan, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star said, "Don't feel like it anymore. I've picked enough battles here. Voicing your opinions comes at a price and the price is your mental health. The gossip, the mean comments and the 'putting each other down' on the internet had started getting to me. And honestly, I lost faith in humanity so I need a break. I don't feel like putting my life out there anymore."

She added, "To be honest, I'm at peace. I like that people know less and say less. Maybe one day Instagram and I can rekindle the friendship we once had but for now, I'm good."



Fans flooded Hania with various questions and she tactfully answered each and everyone of them.

For those unversed, Hania has been refraining from any kind of debate since an ugly argument with her rumoured boyfriend Asim Azhar.