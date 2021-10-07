Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share photos from their fairytale honeymoon Zainab Nasir | October 07, 2021 Share





Stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram headed to Maldives for a fairytale honeymoon after a grand wedding ceremony as they shared glimpses from their trip on social media.



The couple recently tied the knot in an extravagant reception attended by millions of industry stars.

The Jalan actress took to her IG handle and posted a picture from the flight as the jet boarded for Maldives.

She penned the post saying, “And we’re off.”

As soon as they reached their destination the couple were spotted sitting by the stunning sea posing romantically arm in arm.

Hira Mani gushed over the couple’s love and penned the post with a sweet comment stating, “Allah buri nazar se bachaye ameen. Khush raho hamesha [May God protect you. Stay happy always].”

The stars not only treated fans with loved up pictures from Maldives but went as far to Dubai where they posed in front of the giant aquarium as she captioned the post with loving words for her husband “Calling you special would be an understatement, you’re my everything baby. I loved you before, I will love you today, and I will love you tomorrow and forever.”









Along with all the fun and happiness came heavy criticism as fans trolled Minal for her choice of clothing.







