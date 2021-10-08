Hania Aamir shares update on dating life Sakina Mehdi | October 08, 2021 Share

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir opened up about her relationship status.

A fan asked the Ishqiya actor, “Are you single if you are are you looking for some one [sic]”.

To which the model responded, “Haha single yes. And not looking for anything. Just spending some quality time with people that are closest to me. And focusing on my craft and working really really hard.”

Aamir concluded, “Actively looking for someone doesn’t work tbh. When its meant to be it’s meant to be. God works in mysterious ways.”