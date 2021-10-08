Inside the Lux Style Awards 2021 rehearsals Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 08, 2021 Share

The countdown is finally over as Pakistan’s biggest and most prestigious awards’ ceremony is right around the corner. The 20th edition of the Lux Style Awards is set to take place on 9th October in Karachi.

With the glamorous event approaching this weekend, prominent celebrities from film, television, fashion and music industry are set to strut their appearance on the red carpet and dazzle at the star-studded event.

The Jang network is giving viewers an exclusive look at the rehearsals, taking place on the 7th and 8th October.

Take a look:

Leading Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat can be spotted practicing her lines as host of LSA 2021.

Stars including Asim Azhar, Ahmed Ali Butt, Mansha Pasha, Tabish Hashmi and more could be seen doing their final rehearsals before the main event.



