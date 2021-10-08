Ali Gul Pir’s hilarious take on desi Karen’s viral video, urges fans to 'respect restaurant staff' Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 08, 2021 Share

Ali Gul Pir’s hilarious take on desi Karen’s viral video, urges fans to 'respect restaurant staff'

Popular Pakistani comedian and singer Ali Gul Pir has shared his instance on a viral video that has been making rounds on the internet recently.

The comedian took to his social media handle on Thursday and urged people to respect restaurant staff and get vaccinated before going for dining out.

The Wadera Ka Beta famed crooner’s tweet came in response to a viral video featuring a woman, popularly referred to as "desi Karen" on social media, who could be seen arguing and misbehaving with restaurant staff after they asked her to show he COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the customer — who claimed to be a human rights activist — accused the restaurant staff of "violating her constitutional right" after they asked her to show her vaccination certificate.

It has been mandated by the government of Pakistan that people must keep their vaccination certificate if they wish to enjoy dine-in services at restaurants.

While urging people to show respect to restaurant staff, the comedian uploaded a funny parody of the original video and wrote, "When desi Karen learns a new word VIOLATION and decides to defy law and go dine in without showing a vaccination card.”

"BUT SERIOUSLY GUYS, treat restaurant staff with respect and go dine in but get vaccinated first, it’s the law."

Take a look.



