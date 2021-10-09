Sarah Khan shares first video of her newly-born daughter Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 09, 2021 Share

Sarah Khan shares first video of her newly-born daughter

Celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir has become parents to a baby girl. The beloved couple of Pakistan’s showbiz world welcomed their first child on Friday.

The Raqs-e-Bismil famed actress and her singer husband took to social media to share the news of arrival of their baby daughter with their fans and followers.

Hours later, the Sabaat actress shared a heartwarming video of her newborn daughter. The clip shared by the actress shows husband Shabbir reciting Azaan to the couple's first child.





Earlier, the Judaai singer took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of the hand of the newborn and announced the good news of the baby's arrival.

The happy new dad wrote, “Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak. Jummah Mubarak. ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay. Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH.”





The couple, who tied the knot last year in 2020, has named their daughter Alyana Falak. The singer also thanked his fans for all their love and prayers for the family as well.

The couple had revealed about the pregnancy earlier in June through an Instagram post.