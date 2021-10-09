Celebrities take to social media to pray for the victims of Balochistan earthquake Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 09, 2021 Share

At least 20 people were killed while more than 150 were injured after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Balochistan province's Harnai district on Thursday morning.

The powerful shocks were felt across at least six cities and towns but the remote district of Harnai was worst-affected, with landslides and property damages triggered by the jolt.

The tragedy has left entire nation in grief as many internet users turned to their social media handles to mourn the lives lost in earthquake.

Several renowned Pakistani celebrities also took to their social media to express their sadness over the tragic loss of lives and send prayers for victims’ families.

Actress and host Ayesha Omar turned to her Instagram Story and called the event "heartbreaking" and sent prayers for the "victims and their families."

Renowned writer Fatima Bhutto also shared her thoughts on the tragedy. "Terrible to read about the earthquake in Balochistan and to think how it will make people even more vulnerable to the onset of cold and spread of Covid-19," she tweeted.

"Terrible to wake up to this sad news," cricketer Babar Azam shared via IG Stories. "Prayers for the lovely and brave people of Balochistan. I hope and pray that the situation remains under control with immediate rescue efforts. Stay safe and strong Balochistan," he wrote.

Singer Umair Jaswal, veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui and Fakhr-e-Alam also tweeted out prayers for the families of the victims.



