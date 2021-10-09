Meera congratulates LSAs on their 20th anniversary in a heartfelt message Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 09, 2021 Share

The wait is finally is over as the glamorous and most prestigious awards’ night, the 20th Lux Style Awards is all set to go on the floor in Karachi, today (October, 9).

While viewers have been waiting excitedly to see who will win most accolades tonight, the prominent stars of the industry are also excited for their glamorous red carpet appearances and performances on big stage.

Veteran Pakistani film star Meera is all set to deliver a special performance at the LSA tonight. While the Baaji actress is super excited to perform tonight, she shared a heartfelt message for Lux Style Awards fraternity on completing two decades of celebrating the entertainment industry.

In the video, the diva can be heard saying that she is excited for her performance tonight and wishing LSAs more success ahead.

Take a look.





Speaking with Geo from LSA' 2021 backstage, the Inteha actress said, "Whenever I come to LSA rehearsals, I always feel like it is my first day and I really enjoy my rehearsals and work. This is not work for me, this is a relationship- a relationship of beauty and I really enjoy it all. "