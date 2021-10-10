Falak Shabir pens heartwarming note for wife Sarah after daughter's birth Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 10, 2021 Share

Celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Friday. The stars shared the happy news with their fans on social media and revealed that they have named their newborn daughter Alyana Falak.

The new parents are over the moon as they have been sharing adorable pictures and video clips of their baby and fans cannot stop gushing over the adorable snippets.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the new dad, Shabir posted a heartwarming tribute to his wife Sarah and posted a bunch of new pictures of his happy family.

In the caption, he began with, “MASHALLAH When it comes to true strength and the ability to endure pain, women blow us away.”





Expressing his emotions, the Maahi Ve singer continued, “The morning sickness, the heartburn, the sleeplessness,backaches,mood swings and what not! Then there's also the mental stress of worrying that the baby they're carrying is healthy, juggling work with pregnancy exhaustion, trying to plan out the nursery down to the last perfectly matched detail and coming up with a baby name that's unique enough to stand out! Then, at the time of giving birth the pain mother feels is similar to 20 bones getting fractured at a time. Can you imagine the mothers pain and love? SubhanAllah!”

“I'm convinced that mothers are superheroes, because they can handle anything the universe has to throw at them! Sarah, you're not just a mother of my child but also the beat of my heart. I promise to love you and protect you and our daughter till the day I die. sarahkhanofficial,” he concluded.





The Raqs-e-Bismil actress shared a video of her husband reciting the Azaan to their daughter.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot on July 16, 2020.