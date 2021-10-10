Simi Raheal reacts to SRK’s son Aryan’s arrest in Mumbai cruise drug case Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 10, 2021 Share

Veteran Pakistani film and TV actress Simi Raheel has come out in support of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case on October 2 night.

The Sabaat actress expressed her opinion on the matter and said, “Sadly the government is making an example out of the boy.”

While criticizing the Indian government, she went on to add, “Being a Muslim celebrity’s son has been his crime, this is to take away attention from the racial crimes in India.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was booked by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug party on a cruise ship in Mumbai. In a latest development, the Mumbai court has sent Aryan and other accused of the cruise ship drug raid case to Arthur Jail. Their bail plea has been denied.

