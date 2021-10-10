Aagha Ali, Hina Altaf make fond memories as they step out on streets of Istanbul Zainab Nasir | October 10, 2021 Share

Aagha Ali, Hina Altaf head to Istanbul

Stars Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf travelled to Istanbul for an extravagant vacation after taking a hiatus from their busy and tiring work schedules.



The couple tied the knot last year in Ramadan which came as a shock to many after they announced the sudden news.

Both are currently vacationing in Turkey as they enjoy romantic moments together.

Taking to their separate IG handles the couple gave insights into their trip as they clicked stunning pictures with the backdrop of historic holy monuments and the beauty of Bosphorus.













Hina and Aagha donned warm clothes for the trip as the weather of Turkey seemed to be very cold.

In one picture, the Aatish actress was seen smiling widely at the camera as she stood in front of the famous Galata Tower giving off vacay vibes.

The stars have not shared any PDA filled photos of themselves together from the trip.











