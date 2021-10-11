Celebrities pay tribute to nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 11, 2021 Share

Celebrities pay tribute to nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Pakistan's notable nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan - also regarded as the 'father of Pakistan's atomic weapons program' - passed away in Islamabad on Sunday, at the age of 85.

Dr A. Q. Khan was shifted to KRL hospital on Sunday morning after his health deteriorated. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month. The doctors confirmed that he passed away after his lungs collapsed.

He was hailed as national hero as he led the country's nuclear program for some 25 years. The deceased scientist was awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz for his services to the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted out a message in honor of the late scientist. He said, Pakistan had lost a ‘national icon.’

Several celebrities and notable personalities including Adnan Siddiqui, Ali Zafar, Saba Qamar, Osman Khalid Butt and others also took to social media to mourn the passing of the great scientist.



